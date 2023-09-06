Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th Ranger Training Battalion Stringer DZ Jump [Image 34 of 35]

    5th Ranger Training Battalion Stringer DZ Jump

    DAHLONEGA, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Eric Kestner 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    A U.S. Army Ranger, assigned to the 5th Ranger Training Battalion, begins rigging up into his MC-6 parachute on Stringer Drop Zone in Dahlonega, Ga., September 8, 2023. The annual training event gives Rangers an opportunity to become proficient paratroopers, while giving the local community a chance to see the Rangers train in the Dahlonega area. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Eric Kestner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.09.2023 15:46
    Photo ID: 8011993
    VIRIN: 230908-A-CG814-1592
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.41 MB
    Location: DAHLONEGA, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th Ranger Training Battalion Stringer DZ Jump [Image 35 of 35], by SGT Eric Kestner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Rangers
    Paratrooper
    AIrborne
    5th Ranger Training Battalion
    Stringer DZ

