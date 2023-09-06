Crowds cheer at the 2023 Guardians of Freedom Airshow

Owen Gardner, age 9, of Omaha, Nebraska, waves to a competitive parachute demonstration team member from the Czech Armed Forces after they jumped with a Czech Armed Forces flag from a Nebraska Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook helicopter, Aug. 25, 2021, during a practice performance prior to the Guardians of Freedom Airshowat the Lincoln Airport, Nebraska. The Czech Armed Forces participated in the airshow this year in celebration of 30 years of partnership with Nebraska through the Department of Defense’s State Partnership Program. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Lisa Crawford)

