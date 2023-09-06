2023 Guardians of Freedom Airshow

Competitive parachute demonstration team members from the Czech Armed Forces descend after they jumped with national flags from a Nebraska Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook helicopter, Aug. 25, 2021, during a practice performance prior to the Guardians of Freedom Airshowat the Lincoln Airport, Nebraska. The Czech Armed Forces participated in the airshow this year in celebration of 30 years of partnership with Nebraska through the Department of Defense’s State Partnership Program. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Lisa Crawford)

