    2023 Guardians of Freedom Airshow [Image 2 of 5]

    2023 Guardians of Freedom Airshow

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lisa Crawford 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Competitive parachute demonstration team members from the Czech Armed Forces descend after they jumped with national flags from a Nebraska Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook helicopter, Aug. 25, 2021, during a practice performance prior to the Guardians of Freedom Airshowat the Lincoln Airport, Nebraska. The Czech Armed Forces participated in the airshow this year in celebration of 30 years of partnership with Nebraska through the Department of Defense’s State Partnership Program. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Lisa Crawford)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2023
    Date Posted: 09.09.2023 12:37
    Photo ID: 8011793
    VIRIN: 230825-Z-QR920-1183
    Resolution: 3096x2477
    Size: 3.31 MB
    Location: LINCOLN, NE, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Guardians of Freedom Airshow [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Lisa Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Czech dignitaries travel to Nebraska to celebrate 30th anniversary of partnership

    TAGS

    Airshow
    Nebraska
    U.S. Army
    National Guard
    Guardians of Freedom

