    Multinational Soldiers integrate in field training during Saber Junction 23 [Image 8 of 21]

    Multinational Soldiers integrate in field training during Saber Junction 23

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    09.08.2023

    Photo by Michel Sauret  

    354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Marcus Posson, a cavalry scout with the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, stands on top of an M1126 Stryker Infantry Carrier Vehicle – Dragoon while setting up a new position in a field training area at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, during Saber Junction 23, Sept. 9, 2023. Throughout the exercise, U.S. Soldiers trained alongside military forces from partner nations to integrate field tactics and improve combat capabilities with one another.

    Saber Junction 23 is an annual U.S. Army exercise with NATO allies and partners including 4,000 participants from 16 different countries training together from Aug. 28 to Sept. 23, 2023. The primary training audience for the exercise is the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, a U.S. Army Stryker Brigade Combat Team based in Germany. While U.S.-led, this exercise will develop and enhance NATO allies and partners’ interoperability and readiness.

    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by 1st Sgt. Michel Sauret)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2023
    Date Posted: 09.09.2023 10:51
    Photo ID: 8011733
    VIRIN: 230909-A-TI382-1633
    Resolution: 6006x3996
    Size: 3.48 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 
    TAGS

    Germany
    stryker
    cavalry
    field exercise
    SaberJunction
    StrongerTogether

