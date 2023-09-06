Multinational Soldiers integrate in field training during Saber Junction 23

A Bulgarian soldier stands inside a BMP-1P Infantry Fighting Vehicle to set up a new position in a field training area at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, during Saber Junction 23, Sept. 9, 2023. Throughout the exercise, U.S. Soldiers trained alongside military forces from partner nations to integrate field tactics and improve combat capabilities with one another.



Saber Junction 23 is an annual U.S. Army exercise with NATO allies and partners including 4,000 participants from 16 different countries training together from Aug. 28 to Sept. 23, 2023. The primary training audience for the exercise is the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, a U.S. Army Stryker Brigade Combat Team based in Germany. While U.S.-led, this exercise will develop and enhance NATO allies and partners’ interoperability and readiness.



(U.S. Army Reserve photo by 1st Sgt. Michel Sauret)

Date Taken: 09.08.2023 Date Posted: 09.09.2023