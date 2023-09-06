Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army field cooks fuel up Soldiers to stay ready at Saber Junction 23 [Image 5 of 6]

    Army field cooks fuel up Soldiers to stay ready at Saber Junction 23

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    09.08.2023

    Photo by Spc. Veronica Hamilton 

    354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Rockson Owusu, a culinary specialist from the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, prepares eggs to serve breakfast in the field to over 400 Soldiers during Saber Junction 23 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 9, 2023. Culinary specialists provide food in the field to Soldiers to ensure they are always ready to train and fight.


    Saber Junction 23 is an annual U.S. Army exercise with NATO allies and partners including 4,000 participants from 16 different countries training together from Aug. 28 to Sept. 23, 2023. The primary training audience for the exercise is the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, a U.S. Army Stryker Brigade Combat Team based in Germany. While U.S.-led, this exercise will develop and enhance NATO allies and partners’ interoperability and readiness.

    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Veronica Hamiton)

