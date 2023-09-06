U.S. Army Soldiers from the 2nd Cavalry Regiment report for a field breakfast during Saber Junction 23 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 9, 2023. Culinary specialists provide food in the field to Soldiers to ensure they are always ready to train and fight.



Saber Junction 23 is an annual U.S. Army exercise with NATO allies and partners including 4,000 participants from 16 different countries training together from Aug. 28 to Sept. 23, 2023. The primary training audience for the exercise is the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, a U.S. Army Stryker Brigade Combat Team based in Germany. While U.S.-led, this exercise will develop and enhance NATO allies and partners’ interoperability and readiness.



(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Veronica Hamilton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2023 Date Posted: 09.09.2023 07:39 Photo ID: 8011551 VIRIN: 230909-A-MP628-1287 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 6.11 MB Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army field cooks fuel up Soldiers to stay ready at Saber Junction 23 [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Veronica Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.