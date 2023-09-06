From Ivy to Marne: 3rd Infantry Division Assumes Authority for Mission on NATO's Eastern Flank

The 4th Infantry Division and 3rd Infantry Division conducted a Transfer of Authority ceremony in Bolesławiec, Poland, Sept. 9, 2023. The 3rd ID will now take control of Area of Operations Victory North controlling Poland and the Baltic region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class David Chapman)

