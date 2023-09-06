Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From Ivy to Marne: 3rd Infantry Division Assumes Authority for Mission on NATO's Eastern Flank [Image 1 of 4]

    From Ivy to Marne: 3rd Infantry Division Assumes Authority for Mission on NATO's Eastern Flank

    POLAND

    09.08.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class David Chapman 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. David Doyle, commander of the 4th Infantry Division and Command Sgt. Maj. Alex Kupratty, 4th Infantry Division command sergeant major, case the unit colors during a Transfer of Authority ceremony in Bolesławiec, Poland, Sept. 9, 2023. The 4 ID is proudly worked alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class David Chapman)

    This work, From Ivy to Marne: 3rd Infantry Division Assumes Authority for Mission on NATO's Eastern Flank [Image 4 of 4], by SFC David Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    strongertogether
    steadfastandloyal
    rockofthemarne
    victorycorps

