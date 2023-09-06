Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Logistics Seminar held during Operational Staff Exercise Super Gaurda Shield 2023 [Image 2 of 4]

    Joint Logistics Seminar held during Operational Staff Exercise Super Gaurda Shield 2023

    SURAYABA, INDONESIA

    09.08.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson 

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    A, Tentara Nasional Indonesia (TNI), representative asks a logistic question during a discussion on logistics in a joint environment, topics presented were theater level joint logistics, prepositioning of logistics, and operational maintenance programs for land, sea, and air during the operational planning portion of Super Garuda Shield 2023 (SGS2023) in Surabaya, Indonesia, Sept. 08, 2023. #SuperGarudaShield 2023 is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. #SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and #joint event, highlighting the 7 participating and 12 observing nations’ commitment to #partnership and a #freeandopenindopacific. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Air Force Master Sgt. Andrew Lee Jackson)

    HAWAII NATIONAL GUARD
    STATE PARTNERSHIP PROGRAM
    USINDOPACOM
    Super Garuda Shield
    SGS2023

