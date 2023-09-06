Recruit Training Command Naturalization Ceremony

Recruits take the Naturalization Oath of Allegiance to the United States of America during a naturalization ceremony inside the Recruit Memorial Chapel at Recruit Training Command (RTC). More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief (select) Mass Communication Specialist Stephane Belcher)

