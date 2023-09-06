Col. Catherine Grush is set to become the first female wing commander for the 152nd Airlift Wing at the Nevada Air National Guard base on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.05.2023 Date Posted: 09.08.2023 20:19 Photo ID: 8011204 VIRIN: 230905-F-WU657-1000 Resolution: 3200x4000 Size: 6.13 MB Location: RENO, NV, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col. Catherine M. Grush, by SMSgt Paula Macomber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.