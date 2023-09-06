Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Col. Catherine M. Grush

    Col. Catherine M. Grush

    RENO, NV, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Paula Macomber 

    152nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Catherine Grush is set to become the first female wing commander for the 152nd Airlift Wing at the Nevada Air National Guard base on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 20:19
    Photo ID: 8011204
    VIRIN: 230905-F-WU657-1000
    Resolution: 3200x4000
    Size: 6.13 MB
    Location: RENO, NV, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Catherine M. Grush, by SMSgt Paula Macomber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Ceremony to recognize first female wing commander for the 152nd Airlift Wing set to take place Sept. 9, 2023

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wing Commander
    Nevada Air National Guard
    First Female
    High Rollers
    152nd Airlift Wing
    Catherine Grush

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT