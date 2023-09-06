Col. Catherine M. Grush

Col. Catherine Grush is set to become the first female wing commander for the 152nd Airlift Wing at the Nevada Air National Guard base on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
Ceremony to recognize first female wing commander for the 152nd Airlift Wing set to take place Sept. 9, 2023
