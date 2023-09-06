Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLM squads bring awareness to mental health at Fill the Ruck 5k [Image 2 of 4]

    JBLM squads bring awareness to mental health at Fill the Ruck 5k

    TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2023

    Photo by Pamela Sleezer 

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord Public Affairs Office     

    Donovan Shaw, with the Army Substance Abuse Program at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, checks in a service member and their squad during the Fill the Ruck 5K event Sept. 6.

