SEAC takes HH-60G fini-flight

U.S. Air Force Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Ramón “CZ” Colón-López, center and wearing a helmet, is greeted by fellow pararescueman after a rescue demonstration at the 2023 Pararescue Rodeo and Reunion in Louisville, Ky., Sept. 6, 2023. Colón-López served in the Air Force for more than 32 years and was the first E-10 rank in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

