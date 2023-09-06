U.S. Air Force Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Ramón “CZ” Colón-López, center and wearing a helmet, is greeted by fellow pararescueman after a rescue demonstration at the 2023 Pararescue Rodeo and Reunion in Louisville, Ky., Sept. 6, 2023. Colón-López served in the Air Force for more than 32 years and was the first E-10 rank in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2023 19:36
|Photo ID:
|8011170
|VIRIN:
|230906-F-IH072-1181
|Resolution:
|4200x3000
|Size:
|2.65 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KY, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SEAC takes HH-60G fini-flight [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
