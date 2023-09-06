Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SEAC takes HH-60G fini-flight [Image 3 of 5]

    SEAC takes HH-60G fini-flight

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio Gamboa 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Enlisted Advisor to the ChairmanRamón “CZ” Colón-López, left, Staff Sgt. Vijay Anderson Mahtani, 48th Rescue Squadron pararescueman, and a third pararescueman, walk down a flight line in Louisville, Ky., Sept. 6, 2023. Colón-López was a career pararescueman and was assigned to the 48th Rescue Squadron at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., before the squadron was relocated to Davis Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 19:36
    Photo ID: 8011169
    VIRIN: 230906-F-IH072-1097
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.97 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SEAC takes HH-60G fini-flight [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SEAC takes HH-60G fini-flight
    SEAC takes HH-60G fini-flight
    SEAC takes HH-60G fini-flight
    SEAC takes HH-60G fini-flight
    SEAC takes HH-60G fini-flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    rescue
    pararescue
    HH-60G
    helicopter
    Air Force
    SEAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT