SEAC takes HH-60G fini-flight

U.S. Air Force Senior Enlisted Advisor to the ChairmanRamón “CZ” Colón-López, left, Staff Sgt. Vijay Anderson Mahtani, 48th Rescue Squadron pararescueman, and a third pararescueman, walk down a flight line in Louisville, Ky., Sept. 6, 2023. Colón-López was a career pararescueman and was assigned to the 48th Rescue Squadron at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., before the squadron was relocated to Davis Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

