SEAC takes HH-60G fini-flight

U.S. Air Force Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Ramón “CZ” Colón-López walks to an HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter in Louisville, Ky., Sept. 6, 2023. The SEAC was in the Air Force for more than 32 years and took his final flight in an HH-60G before it was retired. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

