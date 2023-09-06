SEAC takes HH-60G fini-flight

U.S. Air Force Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Ramón “CZ” Colón-López walks to an HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter in Louisville, Ky., Sept. 6, 2023. The SEAC was in the Air Force for more than 32 years and took his final flight in an HH-60G before it was retired. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2023 19:36
|Photo ID:
|8011168
|VIRIN:
|230906-F-IH072-1107
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|8.61 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KY, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
