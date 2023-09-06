Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SEAC takes HH-60G fini-flight [Image 1 of 5]

    SEAC takes HH-60G fini-flight

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio Gamboa 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Ramón “CZ” Colón-López, fourth from left, and members of the 55th Rescue Squadron gather before a fini-flight on an HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter in Louisville, Ky., Sept. 6, 2023. The SEAC had his final flight in the HH-60G, as it will be retired from service and replaced with the HH-60W Pave Hawk. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 19:36
    Photo ID: 8011167
    VIRIN: 230906-F-IH072-1042
    Resolution: 4200x3000
    Size: 2.66 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SEAC takes HH-60G fini-flight [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SEAC takes HH-60G fini-flight
    SEAC takes HH-60G fini-flight
    SEAC takes HH-60G fini-flight
    SEAC takes HH-60G fini-flight
    SEAC takes HH-60G fini-flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    rescue
    pararescue
    HH-60G
    helicopter
    Air Force
    SEAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT