SEAC takes HH-60G fini-flight

U.S. Air Force Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Ramón “CZ” Colón-López, fourth from left, and members of the 55th Rescue Squadron gather before a fini-flight on an HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter in Louisville, Ky., Sept. 6, 2023. The SEAC had his final flight in the HH-60G, as it will be retired from service and replaced with the HH-60W Pave Hawk. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

