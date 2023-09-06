Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripler Army Medical Center Troop Battalion Awards Ceremony

    HI, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Hugh Fleming 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    Commander, TAMC Troop Battalion, Lt. Col. Jamie L. Dillashaw presented awards of excellence to Soldiers of the TAMC Troop Battalion, September 7, 2023. The award ceremony encompassed months of Soldiers going above and beyond.

    See all pics here
    https://triplerarmymedicalcenter.zenfolio.com/p96203248

