Tripler Army Medical Center Troop Battalion Awards Ceremony

Commander, TAMC Troop Battalion, Lt. Col. Jamie L. Dillashaw presented awards of excellence to Soldiers of the TAMC Troop Battalion, September 7, 2023. The award ceremony encompassed months of Soldiers going above and beyond.



