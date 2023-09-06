Torch Athena lights the way for female Airmen across AETC

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. McKenzie King, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment non-commissioned officer and Air Education Training Command’s initiative Torch Athena lead volunteer coordinator (left), 2nd Lt. Abbey Duncan, 56th Fighter Wing public affairs officer (right), pose for a photo for a photo Aug. 30, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Torch Athena’s objectives are to foster camaraderie and identify important issues that Torch Athena participants intend to solve as a collective. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson)

