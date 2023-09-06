Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Torch Athena lights the way for female Airmen across AETC

    Torch Athena lights the way for female Airmen across AETC

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. McKenzie King, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment non-commissioned officer and Air Education Training Command’s initiative Torch Athena lead volunteer coordinator (left), 2nd Lt. Abbey Duncan, 56th Fighter Wing public affairs officer (right), pose for a photo for a photo Aug. 30, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Torch Athena’s objectives are to foster camaraderie and identify important issues that Torch Athena participants intend to solve as a collective. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 18:38
    Photo ID: 8011028
    VIRIN: 230830-F-KJ279-8383
    Resolution: 3860x2573
    Size: 981.68 KB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Torch Athena lights the way for female Airmen across AETC, by A1C Katelynn Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Torch Athena lights the way for female Airmen across AETC

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Diversity
    Women
    AETC
    Torch Athena

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT