Lt. Col. Nicholas Spear, 30th Contracting Squadron commander, facilitates “Hawk Tank,” an annual pitch day event, Aug. 23, 2023, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. During the event small businesses presented their innovative solutions to challenges identified by two of the base’s squadrons. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw)
This work, Space Launch Delta 30 Hosts Annual Pitch Day Event [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
