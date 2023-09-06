Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Launch Delta 30 Hosts Annual Pitch Day Event [Image 2 of 4]

    Space Launch Delta 30 Hosts Annual Pitch Day Event

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Space Launch Delta 30 members participate in “Hawk Tank,” an annual pitch day event, Aug. 23, 2023, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. Hosted by the 30th Contracting Squadron, small businesses presented their innovative solutions to challenges identified by two of the base’s squadrons. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 18:24
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
    TAGS

    vandenberg
    ideas
    innovation
    hawk culture
    hawk tank

