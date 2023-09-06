Space Launch Delta 30 Hosts Annual Pitch Day Event

U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Conner Sanchez, 30th Contracting Squadron contract manager, provides opening remarks during Space Launch Delta 30’s “Hawk Tank,” an annual pitch day event, Aug. 23, 2023, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. During the event small businesses presented their innovative solutions to challenges identified by two of the base’s squadrons. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw)

