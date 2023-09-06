Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripler Army Medical Center hosts Joint Military Suicide Prevention Task Force [Image 1 of 3]

    Tripler Army Medical Center hosts Joint Military Suicide Prevention Task Force

    HI, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2023

    Photo by Crizalmer Caraang Jr 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    To kick off Suicide Prevention Month, the Joint Military Suicide Prevention Task Force, in partnership with U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii and Veterans Affairs, hosted an event at Tripler Army Medical Center on Friday, Sept. 1.

    Col. Michael Ronn, TAMC Commander, spoke and emphasized the importance of building strong communities — especially in remote locations like Hawaii.
    VAPIHCS Acting Deputy Chief of Staff Dr. Donald Banik shared current improvements in Veteran health in Oahu.

    Retired Col. Rob Swanson, U.S. Air Force, shared his honest and unfiltered experience of overcoming suicide, the long-term effects that suicide can have on family members, and reminded everyone that "It always gets better."

