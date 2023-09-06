A U.S. Marine with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, is greeted by a guest following a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Sept. 8, 2023. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13- week transformation, which included training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills, and Marine Corps customs and traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob B. Hutchinson)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2023 16:44
|Photo ID:
|8010802
|VIRIN:
|230908-M-GO078-1095
|Resolution:
|4489x2994
|Size:
|6.12 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Charlie Company Graduation [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Jacob Hutchinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
