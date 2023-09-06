U.S. Marine Corps drill instructors with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, march with the guidons during a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Sept. 8, 2023. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13- week transformation, which included training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills, and Marine Corps customs and traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob B. Hutchinson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2023 Date Posted: 09.08.2023 16:44 Photo ID: 8010801 VIRIN: 230908-M-GO078-1077 Resolution: 5490x3662 Size: 9.33 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Charlie Company Graduation [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Jacob Hutchinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.