Corps of Engineers signs partnership agreement for Houma Navigation Canal Deepening Project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, held a partnership agreement signing ceremony for the Houma Navigation Canal Deepening Project at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center in Houma, La., Sept. 8, 2023. Representative from the Corps, State of Louisiana, and local government agencies were on hand to sign the agreement signifying their collaboration in moving forward with this project. The recommended plan for the project consists of deepening the Houma Navigation Channel from the existing depths of 15 feet to a depth of 20 feet to allow for more efficient navigation for large vessels and reduce current waterborne transportation costs. Seated from left to right are: David Rabalais, Terrebonne Commission executive director; Chris Collins, director, Waterways, Office of Multimodal Commerce, Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development; Col. Cullen Jones, commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District; Brig. Gen. Kimberly Peeples, commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mississippi Valley Division; Congressman Garret Graves, Sixth Congressional District of Louisiana; Gordon Dove, president, Terrebonne Parish. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Labadens)

