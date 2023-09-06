230905-N-IL330-1048 SAN DIEGO (Sep. 5, 2023) – Lt. Cmdr. Young Gi, the combat systems information officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), documents zone inspection discrepancies during the ship’s maintenance availability, Sep. 5. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2023 15:29
|Photo ID:
|8010689
|VIRIN:
|230905-N-IL330-1048
|Resolution:
|2432x3648
|Size:
|826.58 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Zone Inspections [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
