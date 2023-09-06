Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Zone Inspections [Image 5 of 6]

    Zone Inspections

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230905-N-IL330-1040 SAN DIEGO (Sep. 5, 2023) – Lt. Cmdr. Young Gi, the combat systems information officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), documents zone inspection discrepancies during the ship’s maintenance availability, Sep. 5. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 15:29
    Photo ID: 8010688
    VIRIN: 230905-N-IL330-1040
    Resolution: 3644x2429
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Zone Inspections [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3M
    Navy
    Tripoli
    zone inspection
    USS Tripoli
    Amphibious Assault Carrier

