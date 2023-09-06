Zone Inspections

230905-N-IL330-1030 SAN DIEGO (Sep. 5, 2023) – Cmdr. Howard Milligan, the supply officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), right, and Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 2nd Class Andrew Inman, from Haven, Missouri, documents zone inspection discrepancies during the ship’s maintenance availability, Sep. 5. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)

Date Taken: 09.05.2023
Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US