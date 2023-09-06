230905-N-IL330-1019 SAN DIEGO (Sep. 5, 2023) – Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Ethan O’Connor, from Montgomery, Alabama, prepares for zone inspections aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, Sep. 5. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2023 15:29
|Photo ID:
|8010685
|VIRIN:
|230905-N-IL330-1019
|Resolution:
|4136x2757
|Size:
|640.09 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Zone Inspections [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT