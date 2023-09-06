New NIWC Atlantic Lab in Quantico to Advance Marine Corps Teaming

230907-N-GB257-1010 Stafford, VA (September 7, 2023) Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 7 in Stafford, Virginia, to officially open the doors of its new facility located minutes from Marine Corps Base Quantico. The NIWC Atlantic Quantico Site will be a key annex of the command’s Expeditionary Warfare Department, which has a long history of supporting the Marine Corps with information warfare solutions. Distinguished visitors from the U.S. Marine Corps attended, including Dr. Todd Calhoun, Marine Corps Systems Command executive director. (U.S. Navy photo by Joe Bullinger/Released)

