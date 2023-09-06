Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New NIWC Atlantic Lab in Quantico to Advance Marine Corps Teaming [Image 4 of 6]

    New NIWC Atlantic Lab in Quantico to Advance Marine Corps Teaming

    STAFFORD, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Joseph Bullinger 

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    230907-N-GB257-1018 Stafford, VA (September 7, 2023) Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 7 in Stafford, Virginia, to officially open the doors of its new facility located minutes from Marine Corps Base Quantico. The NIWC Atlantic Quantico Site will be a key annex of the command’s Expeditionary Warfare Department, which has a long history of supporting the Marine Corps with information warfare solutions. Distinguished visitors from the U.S. Marine Corps attended, including Dr. Todd Calhoun, Marine Corps Systems Command executive director. (U.S. Navy photo by Joe Bullinger/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 15:23
    Photo ID: 8010664
    VIRIN: 230907-N-GB257-1018
    Resolution: 7236x4912
    Size: 4.43 MB
    Location: STAFFORD, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New NIWC Atlantic Lab in Quantico to Advance Marine Corps Teaming [Image 6 of 6], by Joseph Bullinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New NIWC Atlantic Lab in Quantico to Advance Marine Corps Teaming
    New NIWC Atlantic Lab in Quantico to Advance Marine Corps Teaming
    New NIWC Atlantic Lab in Quantico to Advance Marine Corps Teaming
    New NIWC Atlantic Lab in Quantico to Advance Marine Corps Teaming
    New NIWC Atlantic Lab in Quantico to Advance Marine Corps Teaming
    New NIWC Atlantic Lab in Quantico to Advance Marine Corps Teaming

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NIWC Atlantic
    NAVWAR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT