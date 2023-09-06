Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Recruit Training Command Pass-in-Review Award Winners [Image 4 of 6]

    Recruit Training Command Pass-in-Review Award Winners

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Rear Admiral Jeffery J. Kilian, Commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific, awards the Military Order of the World Wars Award of Merit to Seaman Zackariah Rheinstein during Recruit Training Command's Pass-In-Review in Midway Ceremonial Drill Hall September 8, 2023. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joseph E. Montemarano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 15:18
    Photo ID: 8010644
    VIRIN: 230908-N-WX604-1580
    Resolution: 6574x4383
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruit Training Command Pass-in-Review Award Winners [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Recruit Training Command Pass-in-Review Award Winners
    Recruit Training Command Pass-in-Review Award Winners
    Recruit Training Command Pass-in-Review Award Winners
    Recruit Training Command Pass-in-Review Award Winners
    Recruit Training Command Pass-in-Review Award Winners
    Recruit Training Command Pass-in-Review Award Winners

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Boot Camp
    Graduation
    PIR
    Award Winners

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT