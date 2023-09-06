Date Taken: 09.07.2023 Date Posted: 09.08.2023 13:54 Photo ID: 8010370 VIRIN: 230907-O-JV047-5604 Resolution: 480x320 Size: 89.9 KB Location: GARY, IN, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, USACE, officials mark start of next phase of Gary force main replacement project [Image 4 of 4], by Emily Helton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.