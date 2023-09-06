89 AW commander conducts first solo presidential greet

Col Angela Ochoa, 89th Airlift Wing commander, salutes during the departure of Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, September 7, 2023. The 89th AW provides global Special Air Mission airlift, logistics, aerial port and communications for the president, vice president, cabinet members, combatant commanders and other senior military and elected leaders as tasked by the White House, Air Force chief of staff and AMC. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Winn)

