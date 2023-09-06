Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    89 AW commander conducts first solo presidential greet [Image 10 of 18]

    89 AW commander conducts first solo presidential greet

    MD, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Winn 

    89th Airlift Wing

    Col Angela Ochoa, 89th Airlift Wing commander, greets U.S. President Joe Biden as he prepares to board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, September 7, 2023. The 89th AW provides global Special Air Mission airlift, logistics, aerial port and communications for the president, vice president, cabinet members, combatant commanders and other senior military and elected leaders as tasked by the White House, Air Force chief of staff and AMC. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Winn)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Location: MD, US
    This work, 89 AW commander conducts first solo presidential greet [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Gabrielle Winn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AMC
    Joint Base Andrews
    AFDW
    SAM Fox
    89 AW

