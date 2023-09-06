Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The A-10C Thunderbolt touches down at Vance

    OK, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Christian Soto 

    71st Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    Vance student pilots check out the A-10C Thunderbolt on the flightline at Vance Air Force Base, Okla. Aug 21. The A-10 is one of many aircraft pilots can get slotted to fly following their training at Vance.

