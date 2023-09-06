Vance student pilots check out the A-10C Thunderbolt on the flightline at Vance Air Force Base, Okla. Aug 21. The A-10 is one of many aircraft pilots can get slotted to fly following their training at Vance.
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2023 10:44
|Photo ID:
|8009932
|VIRIN:
|230821-F-CD382-2020
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|OK, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, The A-10C Thunderbolt touches down at Vance, by SrA Christian Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT