Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy [Image 83 of 83]

    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy

    UNITED STATES

    08.11.2023

    Photo by Kevin Clark 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Soldiers from all three U.S. Army components, reserve, national guard and active, attempt to earn the Expert Soldier Badge by successfully completing various physical and mental tasks such as: an expert physical fitness assessment, day and night land navigation, Soldier tasks including weapons, medical and patrol procedures, and finally a ruck march. ESB candidates are awarded an ESB after having demonstrated individual competencies and the ability to perform to-standard Skill Level I Warrior Tasks and brigade commander-selected tasks. Sixteen soldiers successfully completed all the requirements to earn the Expert Soldier Badge.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 09:31
    Photo ID: 8009717
    VIRIN: 230810-A-UY387-1121
    Resolution: 6640x4888
    Size: 6 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy [Image 83 of 83], by Kevin Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy
    Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Reserve
    National Guard
    Fort McCoy
    ESB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT