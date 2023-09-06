Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy

Soldiers from all three U.S. Army components, reserve, national guard and active, attempt to earn the Expert Soldier Badge by successfully completing various physical and mental tasks such as: an expert physical fitness assessment, day and night land navigation, Soldier tasks including weapons, medical and patrol procedures, and finally a ruck march. ESB candidates are awarded an ESB after having demonstrated individual competencies and the ability to perform to-standard Skill Level I Warrior Tasks and brigade commander-selected tasks. Sixteen soldiers successfully completed all the requirements to earn the Expert Soldier Badge.

Date Taken: 08.11.2023
Location: US