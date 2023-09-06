Soldiers from all three U.S. Army components, reserve, national guard and active, attempt to earn the Expert Soldier Badge by successfully completing various physical and mental tasks such as: an expert physical fitness assessment, day and night land navigation, Soldier tasks including weapons, medical and patrol procedures, and finally a ruck march. ESB candidates are awarded an ESB after having demonstrated individual competencies and the ability to perform to-standard Skill Level I Warrior Tasks and brigade commander-selected tasks. Sixteen soldiers successfully completed all the requirements to earn the Expert Soldier Badge.
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2023 09:27
|Photo ID:
|8009700
|VIRIN:
|230810-A-UY387-1097
|Resolution:
|3552x4880
|Size:
|3.22 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Expert Soldier Badge Qualification at Fort McCoy [Image 83 of 83], by Kevin Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
