Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Headwaters Highlights: Stonewall Jackson team keeps it ‘in-house’ to benefit public, wildlife [Image 36 of 39]

    Headwaters Highlights: Stonewall Jackson team keeps it ‘in-house’ to benefit public, wildlife

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    Photo by Michel Sauret  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    Jonah Siminski, a park ranger for Stonewall Jackson Lake, performs a boat patrol of the reservoir in Weston, West Virginia.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District presented the management and maintenance team at Stonewall Jackson Lake with the 2023 “Project Site of the Year” for the amenities they added to improve visitor experience at the dam and reservoir. The team built a handicap-accessible overlook area, a fishing deck, a sand digger pit for kids, picnic tables, pavilions, and a sandbag tossing game, among other amenities for visitors to enjoy.

    Stonewall Jackson Lake is in Lewis County, West Virginia, and one of 16 flood-control projects in the Pittsburgh District. The reservoir provides flood protection for the Monongahela, upper Ohio, and West Fork rivers. The corps began constructing Stonewall Jackson Lake in 1983 and completed it in 1990, though the dam has been operating since January 1988.

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 07:43
    Photo ID: 8009495
    VIRIN: 230817-A-TI382-2704
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.99 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Headwaters Highlights: Stonewall Jackson team keeps it ‘in-house’ to benefit public, wildlife [Image 39 of 39], by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Headwaters Highlights: Stonewall Jackson team keeps it ‘in-house’ to benefit public, wildlife
    Headwaters Highlights: Stonewall Jackson team keeps it ‘in-house’ to benefit public, wildlife
    Headwaters Highlights: Stonewall Jackson team keeps it ‘in-house’ to benefit public, wildlife
    Headwaters Highlights: Stonewall Jackson team keeps it ‘in-house’ to benefit public, wildlife
    Headwaters Highlights: Stonewall Jackson team keeps it ‘in-house’ to benefit public, wildlife
    Headwaters Highlights: Stonewall Jackson team keeps it ‘in-house’ to benefit public, wildlife
    Headwaters Highlights: Stonewall Jackson team keeps it ‘in-house’ to benefit public, wildlife
    Headwaters Highlights: Stonewall Jackson team keeps it ‘in-house’ to benefit public, wildlife
    Headwaters Highlights: Stonewall Jackson team keeps it ‘in-house’ to benefit public, wildlife
    Headwaters Highlights: Stonewall Jackson team keeps it ‘in-house’ to benefit public, wildlife
    Headwaters Highlights: Stonewall Jackson team keeps it ‘in-house’ to benefit public, wildlife
    Headwaters Highlights: Stonewall Jackson team keeps it ‘in-house’ to benefit public, wildlife
    Headwaters Highlights: Stonewall Jackson team keeps it ‘in-house’ to benefit public, wildlife
    Headwaters Highlights: Stonewall Jackson team keeps it ‘in-house’ to benefit public, wildlife
    Headwaters Highlights: Stonewall Jackson team keeps it ‘in-house’ to benefit public, wildlife
    Headwaters Highlights: Stonewall Jackson team keeps it ‘in-house’ to benefit public, wildlife
    Headwaters Highlights: Stonewall Jackson team keeps it ‘in-house’ to benefit public, wildlife
    Headwaters Highlights: Stonewall Jackson team keeps it ‘in-house’ to benefit public, wildlife
    Headwaters Highlights: Stonewall Jackson team keeps it ‘in-house’ to benefit public, wildlife
    Headwaters Highlights: Stonewall Jackson team keeps it ‘in-house’ to benefit public, wildlife
    Headwaters Highlights: Stonewall Jackson team keeps it ‘in-house’ to benefit public, wildlife
    Headwaters Highlights: Stonewall Jackson team keeps it ‘in-house’ to benefit public, wildlife
    Headwaters Highlights: Stonewall Jackson team keeps it ‘in-house’ to benefit public, wildlife
    Headwaters Highlights: Stonewall Jackson team keeps it ‘in-house’ to benefit public, wildlife
    Headwaters Highlights: Stonewall Jackson team keeps it ‘in-house’ to benefit public, wildlife
    Headwaters Highlights: Stonewall Jackson team keeps it ‘in-house’ to benefit public, wildlife
    Headwaters Highlights: Stonewall Jackson team keeps it ‘in-house’ to benefit public, wildlife
    Headwaters Highlights: Stonewall Jackson team keeps it ‘in-house’ to benefit public, wildlife
    Headwaters Highlights: Stonewall Jackson team keeps it ‘in-house’ to benefit public, wildlife
    Headwaters Highlights: Stonewall Jackson team keeps it ‘in-house’ to benefit public, wildlife
    Headwaters Highlights: Stonewall Jackson team keeps it ‘in-house’ to benefit public, wildlife
    Headwaters Highlights: Stonewall Jackson team keeps it ‘in-house’ to benefit public, wildlife
    Headwaters Highlights: Stonewall Jackson team keeps it ‘in-house’ to benefit public, wildlife
    Headwaters Highlights: Stonewall Jackson team keeps it ‘in-house’ to benefit public, wildlife
    Headwaters Highlights: Stonewall Jackson team keeps it ‘in-house’ to benefit public, wildlife
    Headwaters Highlights: Stonewall Jackson team keeps it ‘in-house’ to benefit public, wildlife
    Headwaters Highlights: Stonewall Jackson team keeps it ‘in-house’ to benefit public, wildlife
    Headwaters Highlights: Stonewall Jackson team keeps it ‘in-house’ to benefit public, wildlife
    Headwaters Highlights: Stonewall Jackson team keeps it ‘in-house’ to benefit public, wildlife

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Headwaters Highlights: Stonewall Jackson team keeps it &lsquo;in-house&rsquo; to benefit public, wildlife

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Army Corps of Engineers
    dam
    Pittsburgh District
    stonewall jackson

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT