Jetskiers ride and tube on Stonewall Jackson Lake in Weston, West Virginia.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District presented the management and maintenance team at Stonewall Jackson Lake with the 2023 “Project Site of the Year” for the amenities they added to improve visitor experience at the dam and reservoir. The team built a handicap-accessible overlook area, a fishing deck, a sand digger pit for kids, picnic tables, pavilions, and a sandbag tossing game, among other amenities for visitors to enjoy.



Stonewall Jackson Lake is in Lewis County, West Virginia, and one of 16 flood-control projects in the Pittsburgh District. The reservoir provides flood protection for the Monongahela, upper Ohio, and West Fork rivers. The corps began constructing Stonewall Jackson Lake in 1983 and completed it in 1990, though the dam has been operating since January 1988.



(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2023 Date Posted: 09.08.2023 07:42 Photo ID: 8009493 VIRIN: 230817-A-TI382-2360 Resolution: 6001x3998 Size: 4.23 MB Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Headwaters Highlights: Stonewall Jackson team keeps it ‘in-house’ to benefit public, wildlife [Image 39 of 39], by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.