USS Ralph Johnson conducts fire drills.

230907-N-NF288-067 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 7, 2023) Sailors participates in a main space fire drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the South China Sea, Sept. 7. Ralph Johnson is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

