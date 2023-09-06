Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ralph Johnson conducts fire drills. [Image 7 of 7]

    USS Ralph Johnson conducts fire drills.

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaal Liddell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    230907-N-NF288-067 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 7, 2023) Sailors participates in a main space fire drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the South China Sea, Sept. 7. Ralph Johnson is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 06:24
    Photo ID: 8009387
    VIRIN: 230907-N-NF288-8605
    Resolution: 6310x4207
    Size: 926.16 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ralph Johnson conducts fire drills. [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ralph Johnson conducts fire drills.
    USS Ralph Johnson conducts fire drills.
    USS Ralph Johnson conducts fire drills.
    USS Ralph Johnson conducts fire drills.
    USS Ralph Johnson conducts fire drills.
    USS Ralph Johnson conducts fire drills.
    USS Ralph Johnson conducts fire drills.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #navy #ralph #johnson #ddg114 #arleigh #burke #Fire #Drill

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT