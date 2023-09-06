230907-N-NF288-048 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 7, 2023) Machinist’s Mate Chief Jeffery Hardel, from New Orleans, gives training to Sailors during a main space fire drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the South China Sea, Sept. 7. Ralph Johnson is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2023 06:24
|Photo ID:
|8009382
|VIRIN:
|230907-N-NF288-7915
|Resolution:
|3968x5952
|Size:
|873.64 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Ralph Johnson conducts fire drills. [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT