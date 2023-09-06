USS Ralph Johnson conducts fire drills.

230907-N-NF288-016 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 7, 2023) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 1st Class Thomas Marvelle, from Juneau, Alaska, calibrates the 4-gas analyzer during a main space fire drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the South China Sea, Sept. 7. Ralph Johnson is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2023 06:24
|Photo ID:
|8009357
|VIRIN:
|230907-N-NF288-5800
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|727.75 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
