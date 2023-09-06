NMCB 133 Deployed to Rota, Spain

230907-N-PI330-1062 ROTA, Spain (September 7, 2023) Seabees, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 (NMCB 133), mark measurements for the Military Working Dog construction Project in Rota, Spain, September 7, 2023. NMCB 133 is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Waters)

