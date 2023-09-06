NMCB 133 Deployed to Rota, Spain

230907-N-PI330-1019 ROTA, Spain (September 7, 2023) Builder Constructionman Apprentice Lambert, left, and Builder 3rd Class Nou Moua, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 (NMCB 133), mark measurements according to blueprints on the Military Working Dog construction Project in Rota, Spain, September 7, 2023. NMCB 133 is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Waters)
