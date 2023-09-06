The United States Air Force Celebrates 76 years of service to the country. Established September 18th 1947 from the Army Air Corps, the U.S. Air Force continues to produce excellence in all that it does. (Graphic by U.S. Army SGT Kevin Henderson)

Date Taken: 09.08.2023 Date Posted: 09.08.2023 This work, United States Air Force Celebrates its 76th Birthday, by SGT Kevin Henderson