    United States Air Force Celebrates its 76th Birthday

    United States Air Force Celebrates its 76th Birthday

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    09.08.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Kevin Henderson 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The United States Air Force Celebrates 76 years of service to the country. Established September 18th 1947 from the Army Air Corps, the U.S. Air Force continues to produce excellence in all that it does. (Graphic by U.S. Army SGT Kevin Henderson)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 04:32
    Photo ID: 8009335
    VIRIN: 230908-A-JV318-1001
    Resolution: 900x500
    Size: 148.18 KB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United States Air Force Celebrates its 76th Birthday, by SGT Kevin Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DoD
    Birthday
    Happy Birthday
    Air Force
    Ramstein
    76th

