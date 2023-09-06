DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Master-at-Arms 2nd Rahul Nand, assigned to U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, recites the reenlistment oath as he is bitten on a training sleeve by his military working dog, Sept. 08, 2023. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesus O. Aguiar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2023 Date Posted: 09.08.2023 04:12 Photo ID: 8009315 VIRIN: 230908-N-UE367-1466 Resolution: 4442x3907 Size: 13.36 MB Location: IO Hometown: FIJI, SA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Reenlistment [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jesus Aguiar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.