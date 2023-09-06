USS Bataan, 26 MEU Operate in the Arabian Gulf with Special Operations Joint Task Force-Central

230905-M-VB101-1105 ARABIAN GULF (Sept. 5, 2023) ) U.S. Naval Special Warfare Operators assigned to Special Operations Joint Task Force-Central operate combatant craft assault boats during training in the Arabian Gulf with U.S. Marines assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), Sept. 5, 2023. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean)

